Posted: Apr 14, 2021 2:56 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2021 2:56 PM

Ty Loftis

In conjunction with the Osage Nation, the Pawhuska Fire Department will be putting on an event at the school this Friday discouraging students from drinking and driving. Fire Chief Gip Allen says this will be a mock car wreck and will show what could happen if you make the mistake of drinking and driving.

For the month of March, the Pawhuska Fire Department responded to 27 phone calls, including 12 grass fires, three medical assists and a rescue at Lake Pawhuska.