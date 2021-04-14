Posted: Apr 14, 2021 2:24 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2021 2:24 PM

Ty Loftis

This year's summer reading program theme at the Pawhuska Public Library is, “Trails and Tales.” Library Director Yvonne Rose is still working out the details with the school, but she says students are bound to enjoy their time at the library this summer.

Rose added that the library will begin transitioning to a new cataloging system in the next two months, as the one they currently have is outdated. Rose believes the people will like the new company, called Atrium, as it is geared toward public library usage.

The library is also working to create a Facebook Page to keep the public up to date as to what is going on.