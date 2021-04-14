Posted: Apr 14, 2021 12:00 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2021 3:48 PM

Garrett Giles

Ascension Medical Group St. John (AMG St. John) has opened post-acute COVID-19 care clinics in Bartlesville and Tulsa. Warren C. Hancock, a DO with Ascension St. Johm Jane Phillips, said these new outpatient clinics are designed for long-term patients who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and continue to experience protracted symptoms.

Nurse Practioner Gina Anderson said long-lasting symptoms, include fatigue, shortness of breath, “brain fog”, sleep disorders, fevers, gastrointestinal symptoms, anxiety, and depression, can persist for months and range from mild to incapacitating.

While still being defined, these long-term COVID-related concerns are often referred to as Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC). The clinics will focus on holistic care and support the recovery of this population.

The clinics will operate from AMG St. John Primary Care Bernsen Lower Level, supervised by Herman Gonzalez, DO, and AMG St. John Primary Care Bartlesville Suite 200, supervised by Dr. Hancock, DO. Care available will include coordination for pulmonary, physical, occupational and speech rehabilitation, behavioral health, nursing care management and spiritual care. Referral to specialty clinics such as Pulmonology, Neurology and Cardiology will be available to patients.

Patients in need of post-acute COVID-19 care can visit getstjohncare.com or call 918.331.2525 in Bartlesville or 918.748.7890 in Tulsa to schedule an appointment.