Posted: Apr 13, 2021 2:22 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2021 2:22 PM

Max Gross

A Coffeyville, Kansas man was arrested by Caney Police on possible charges of Possession of vehicle with Vehicle Identification numbers removed, Possession of a weapon with intent to use, Possession of Stolen Property. The CPD announced the information pertaining to the arrest of James Gruver in a press release.

It is alleged that police stopped Gruver near Wood Street and Myrtle Street in Caney just before 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. Police say the 1996 Dodge truck was flagged as stolen out of Nowata County. Gruver was also driving without insurance.

The Vehicle Identification Number had been removed from the truck as well. A subsequent search of the truck revealed that Gruver was in possession of a set of brass knuckles. Gruver was then transported to the Montgomery County Jail.