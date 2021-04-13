Posted: Apr 13, 2021 10:26 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2021 10:29 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville proclaimed this week as Public Safety Telecommunications E911 Professionals Week in a recent City Council meeting.

This week recognizes the dispatchers that answer phone calls and send the appropriate emergency response to a scene, including police, fire, and EMS for several agencies in the area.The Bartlesville City Council thanks all of our dispatchers for always being there for our officers and the citizens of Bartlesville.

Public Safety Telecommunications E911 Professionals Week lasts through Saturday, April 17th.