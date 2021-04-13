Posted: Apr 13, 2021 10:16 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2021 10:19 AM

Garrett Giles

The Veterans Connection Organization's Inaugural Golf Tournament will benefit the non-profit's LTJG Jo Allyn Lowe Scholarship Fund.

The golf tournament will be held on Friday, May 14th at the Adams Municipal Golf Course at 5801 Tuxedo Boulevard in Bartlesville. Registration will begin at 10:00 a.m. with lunch and a ceremony to be held at 11:30 a.m. A shotgun start will take place at 1:00 p.m.

The cost to play is $100 per person or $400 for a team. Fees include the green fee, cart, range balls, lunch, and prizes. Mulligans are four for $20 with a limit of four mulligans per person.

For more information and/or Sponsorship Opportunities, you can call the Tournament Chair Charlie Pilkington at 918.907.3580. You can also send Pilkington an email at cpilkington@bankregent.com.

To learn more about Veterans Connection Organization, visit vcobville.com.