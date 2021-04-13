Posted: Apr 13, 2021 9:52 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2021 10:05 AM

The full Senate has given approval to Senate Resolution 12, by Senator Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. Sen. Rosino urged Oklahomans to take note of a display of more than a thousand American flags on the south lawn of the state Capitol. He said it's important to realize that our children are important gifts and that we need to watch out for them and anyone who may be in distress.

In all, Sen. Rosino said there are 1,084 flags representing children in the U.S. who lost their lives in 2019 as a result of abuse and neglect. He said there are also 29 Oklahoma flags representing the deaths of children in our own state.

“When you see all those flags blowing in the wind, it’s hard to grasp that every single one represents the life of a child ended by abuse and neglect, but I believe bringing attention to these terrible losses is key to finding ways to better protect children here in Oklahoma and throughout the country," Rosino said.

SR 12 states that research shows safe, nurturing relationships and stimulating, stable environments improve brain development and child wellbeing, while neglectful or abusive experiences and unstable or stressful environments increase the odds of poor childhood outcomes, and can cause severe, costly and lifelong problems, including physical and mental health problems, school failure and criminal behavior.

Sen. Rosino said there are about a million children in Oklahoma. He said the problems resulting from abuse and neglect not only impact the children, but the entire family, our communities and our state as a whole.

“We know that parents and caregivers who have social networks and reach out for help are more resilient and better able to provide healthy environments for their children. I’m grateful for the efforts of organizations, like Parent Promise, which help strengthen Oklahoma families. Preventing child abuse must be a priority for all of us," Rosino said.

Locally, Ray of Hope has 257 pinwheels in place in the green space at the Tower Center at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville for Child Abuse Prevention Month. Each pinwheel represents a confirmed victim of child abuse in the Bartlesville area during 2020.

“The numbers can feel overwhelming when you think about our tight-knit community," Rhonda Hudson, executive director of Ray of Hope, said. “However, we are thankful that these children’s stories have come to light as they safely move forward toward healing and hope.”

The Bartlesville City Council also made an official proclamation April 5th declaring April as Child Abuse Awareness Month in Bartlesville.

“We are elated that the City of Bartlesville has chosen to declare April as Child Abuse Awareness Month,” Colin Goodhart, board president of Ray of Hope, said. “People often turn a blind eye to child abuse in our world today. We want to shine a light on the hope and support that Ray of Hope and individuals in our city and state provide, while working together to reduce child abuse every day. Child Abuse Awareness Month is a time for all of us to come together to build a supportive environment, and we’re glad we can do that here in Bartlesville.”

Traditionally, Ray of Hope hosts h’ART of a Child to recognize the month and raise awareness. The free family event features age-appropriate art stations and draws more than 400 children and family members annually.

Hudson says Ray of Hope is postponing the 2021 h’ART of a Child due to risks associated with COVID-19. The committee hopes the event can take place this summer.

“2020 was a year unlike any other we have seen,” Hudson said. “More than ever, we realized the how much we rely on child abuse reports from professionals like teachers, doctors and caregivers as well as community members, coaches, friends and family. It is everyone’s responsibility to keep children in our community safe.”

Hudson adds that in Oklahoma, every adult is a mandated child abuse reporter and urges anyone who suspects abuse or neglect to call the Oklahoma Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-522-3511.

Ray of Hope is a multi-service organization that is committed to helping adult and child survivors and their families find the services they need in one place to recover from child abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault, teen dating violence, and stalking. Their mission is to facilitate a coordinated, community response and to provide hope and support to children and families impacted by abuse.

For more information about Child Abuse Awareness Month or Ray of Hope Advocacy Center, visit rayofhopeac.org. To report concern for a child, please call the OKDHS Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1.800.522.3511.