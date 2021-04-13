Posted: Apr 13, 2021 9:29 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2021 11:03 AM

Garrett Giles

The Lighthouse Outreach Center is bringing back its “I Had No Idea” Lunch & Tour, and you’re invited.

You can join the Lighthouse Outreach Center staff for lunch with their residents, and see first-hand what life is like at the shelter. The event will be held on Thursday, April 22nd, from noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Lighthouse, located at 1411 W. Hensley Boulevard in Bartlesville.

There will be no fundraising and no speeches, just great opportunity to learn more about homelessness close to home and how you can make a difference. You can even bring a friend.

RSVP by calling 918.336.9029 or send an email to linda.radaker@gmail.com.