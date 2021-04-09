Posted: Apr 09, 2021 1:48 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2021 2:03 PM

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation announced on Friday that “Fan Favorite” voting for its Teacher of the Year Celebration has officially opened.

All you have to do is donate to vote for your Teacher of the Year nominee. You’ll need to text your teacher’s text to give code to 44-321 to vote. Those codes are pictured below.

Proceeds benefit the BPSF's programs. The "Fan Favorite" will be announced at the Teacher of the Year Celebration and his/her entire school site will receive breakfast from Chick-fil-a Bartlesville.

The BPSF will host the Teacher of the Year event for Bartlesville Public Schools on Tuesday, April 27th, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Executive Director Blair Ellis reminds everyone that there will be a transition this year. Ellis said they'll go from the red carpet event at the Bartlesville Community Center and take it to Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium. She said they'll be going with a baseball theme; they'll recognize their MVP's, All-Stars, and Rookies of the Year on Rigdon Field.

If needed, a rain date for the event has been set for Friday, April 30th. All are welcome to this free event. Ellis said they'd love to see you come out and support Bartlesville's teachers.

Ellis said they're also prioritizing safety due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic. She said the stadium will already be set up for social distancing since the baseball season will be in action.

Mask wearing will be encouraged when you're not seated during the event. Ellis said they've been working with Bartlesville's Athletic Director Thad Dilbeck about how many people they could get into Doenges Stadium and what further limitations may be needed. She said she is not too concerned about capacity issues because there is enough seating in the stadium even with social distancing.

Ellis said Bartlesville Public Schools has done an excellent job in keeping students and staff safe during the pandemic. She said they want to continue to implement safety measures well into the spring even though the event will be held outdoors.

This year will be the third consecutive year that the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation has hosted the Teacher of the Year event. Ellis said it used to be organized and held by teachers in the district. She said the BPSF wanted to take that off of their plate so the Foundation could help bring attention and publicity to the event for them.

Ellis said over 400 people have attended the Teacher of the Year program both years they've been the host. She said this year's program should be fun as they transition from a formal event to a jeans and jersey themed event.



