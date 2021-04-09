Posted: Apr 09, 2021 10:16 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2021 10:16 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Library has released information for its 2021 LEGO Creations Contest.

To compete, you are to find a picture of a LEGO creation and then duplicate that picture using your own LEGO blocks.

Once your creation is complete, you are to bring it, the picture of the design you duplicated, and an entry form to the Bartlesville Public Library between Monday, April 19th and Wednesday, April 21st at noon.

After entries are allowed to quarantine for 72 hours, private judging will take place at noon on Saturday, April 24th. There will be no public viewing or awards ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Winning enteries will be displayed in the library lobby from Sunday, April 25th through Friday, April 30th. Non-placing enteries will need to be picked up on Monday, April 26th or Tuesday, April 27th.

Prizes will be awarded for:

Category 1 (PreK through 4th Grade) - 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place

Category 2 (5th through 8th Grade) - 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place

Category 3 (9th through Adult) - 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place

Rules and entry forms can be found on the BPL's Facebook page.