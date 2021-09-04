Posted: Apr 09, 2021 10:01 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2021 10:03 AM

Tom Davis

It was a fast-paced Capitol Call program powered by Phillips 66 on Friday with State Senator Julie Daniels and Representatives Judd Strom (by phone) and Wendi Stearman.

Represenative Stearman said the bill she co-authored regarding her opposition to mandatory vaccines has moved to the Senate and looks rather promising for passage at this point. Stearman also talked about some of the public health bills moving through the House including, HB 1904 that would make it a felony to perform and abortion in Oklahoma.

Representative Strom explained the complicated matter of SB 821

Strom said, "Not only do I intend to vote for , I am a CoAuthor of the bill. SB 821 will lift the prohibition of your local pharmacist from informing you of cheaper prescription alternatives. I'll be voting for SB 821 for you, for Popkess Pharmacy, for Boulevard Pharmacy, for Weigant's Pharmacy and for Nowata Drug. While I fully understand the economy of scale (Big Pharm), I cannot abide by legislating the little guy out of business - especially when the little guy is your hometown, chosen (often cheaper and more convenient) alternative."

Senator Julie Daniels had reasons to cheer. SB 634 , authored by House Speaker Pro Tempore Terry O’Donnell and Senator Julie Daniels of Bartlesville, requires school districts to ask employees once a year if they want to continue to have association dues deducted from their paychecks.

Sen. Daniels said her legislation springs from the portion of the Janus v. AFSCME decision, which said employers must fully inform employees of their rights and, on a regular basis, must give them a chance to opt out of paying dues. She said there must be evidence of consent, so the bill provides for a reauthorization form to be signed by the employee and returned to the employer.

Daniels had won the full Senates approval on the measure in early March.

The bill won committee passage on Thursday that will also provide liability insurance coverage to all full- and part-time school employees up to $1 million per occurrence.