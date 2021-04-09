Posted: Apr 09, 2021 9:50 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2021 11:04 AM

Garrett Giles

A resolution requiring masks to be worn in the Washington County Courthouse as a result of the COVID-19 Emergency State of Disaster may be approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday.

This is an item that was first approved of by the Commissioners in December 2020 on a 2-1 vote. An extension of the mask mandate would be approved in January 2021 on a 2-0 vote.

Later in the meeting, the Washington County Commissioners may approve a detention services agreement with Tulsa County for Fiscal Year 2021-2022. This comes over a week after the Commissioners approved a 90-day inmate agreement with the Cherokee Nation regarding the detention of tribal inmate in an emergency meeting.

The Commissioners may approve an Emergency Management Performance Grant Request for Reimbursement as well. This will be presented by Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville. The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.