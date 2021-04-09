Posted: Apr 09, 2021 9:29 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2021 11:09 AM

Garrett Giles

The National Day of Prayer will be held on Thursday, May 6th, at 7:00 p.m. locally at the Bartlesville Community Center. The BCC is located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard.

70 years of prayer for America will be celebrated during the National Day of Prayer. A law has proclaimed a day of prayer for our nation each year since the first observance as the law was signed in 1952.

The National Day of Prayer 2021 theme prays: “Lord Pour Our Your Love, Life, and Liberty.” The theme verse for the event is 2 Corinthians 3:17.

