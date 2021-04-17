Posted: Apr 09, 2021 9:20 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2021 9:20 AM

Tom Davis

Light it Up Blue: Bartlesville's Run for Autism is set for Saturday, April 17, 2021

Apperaing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday, Dennis Berry with Paths to Independence proudly announced that this year's race is in-person with a virtual option for those not ready to gather in crowds quite yet due to COVID concerns.

Berry also said this year's race will feature an open start between 8:00am and 9:00am for our in-person race with the Fun Run will be in person starting at 8:45am. The open start allows runners to start at different times to avoid bunching or crowding that your time will be accurate with each runner being fitted with a special chip to wear that is read by the electronic timer.

About Paths to Independence:

Paths to Independence admits students of any race, color, national origin, and ethnic origin to all the rights, privileges, programs, and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, or ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admission policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs.