Posted: Apr 09, 2021 9:07 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2021 9:08 AM

Garrett Giles

Two prominent figures in the local community of Rogers State University (RSU) will have the tutoring space of the Christian Ministries Alliance (CMA) of Tulsa youth center named in their honor.

The education center of the future CMA facility will be named after RSU President, Dr. Larry Rice, and RSU Dean of the School of Arts & Sciences and Professor of Biology, Dr. Keith Martin.

The CMA is working on raising funds to create two community centers, including the youth center. The $7.5 million project would include a gym, a playground, a swimming pool, and a variety of class such as GED classes, parenting classes, literacy, math, and computer classes.