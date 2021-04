Posted: Apr 09, 2021 8:52 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2021 8:52 AM

Garrett Giles

Owasso Class Days will air on 100.1 KYFM at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Tune in to hear students from the Owasso Senior Class of 2021 read their senior salutes, share memories and play their favorite music.

Owasso Class Days will be brought to you by LPL Painting, Pizza Hut, and Patriot Chevrolet.