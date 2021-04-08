Posted: Apr 08, 2021 3:01 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2021 3:01 PM

Ty Loftis

As the COVID-19 vaccine supply continues to increase across the State of Oklahoma, health officials have began allowing those living in other states to get the vaccine here in Oklahoma. As of Thursday, more than 2.1 million doses of the vaccine have been given across Oklahoma.

State Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said in part that this is the right thing to do to help our neighboring states as we continue to work together to bring an end to this pandemic. The Osage Nation Health Center is offering vaccinations to anyone over the age of 16 and Dr. Ron Shaw continues to encourage people to get the vaccine.

The Osage Nation Health Department has administered more than 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines.