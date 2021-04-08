Posted: Apr 08, 2021 2:44 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2021 2:49 PM

Garrett Giles

A suspect has been arrested for making a threat on social media that was directed towards Bartlesville High School on Thursday.

According to Bartlesville Public Schools' Executive Director of Technology & Communications Granger Meador, the threat was discovered and extra security was added to the school while police investigated the matter. He said the Bartlesville Police Department eventually appeared to resolve the situation with an arrest of an individual who is not currently a student at BHS.

We will have more information when it becomes available.