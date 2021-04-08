Posted: Apr 08, 2021 1:21 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2021 1:21 PM

Ty Loftis

For several years now, the American Therapeutic Riding Center has hosted a Championship Rodeo fundraiser to help bring in money for its organization. For reasons out of their control, the 2021 event has been called off. Executive Director for the Riding Center, Denise Ward says they are still accepting sponsors for individuals with special needs and horses as well. Ward goes on to talk about what their mission is.

The fundraiser, which has taken place for the last six years, was scheduled to be held at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.