Posted: Apr 08, 2021 10:54 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2021 10:54 AM

Garrett Giles

Ascension St. John sites of care will host a traveling pandemic crucifix this week.

Given to Ascension in December 2019 by Archbishop Mitchel Rozanski of the St. Louis Archdiocese, the crucifix carries a special blessing for those who serve Ascension’s mission across the United States, especially those who care for patients and their families. The crucifix is similar to one that inspired the people of Rome to turn to God for hope and healing during an epidemic in 1522. That crucifix was brought back to Rome by Pope Francis in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As it travels to various locations throughout our Oklahoma ministry, the pandemic crucifix will give our medical staff and associates the opportunity to reflect upon the words of blessing from Archbishop Rozanski, their own COVID-19 journey, and how God has been present in their life and work,” said Ron Tremblay, Chief Mission Integration Officer for Ascension St. John.

The pandemic crucifix will be on display Thursday, April 8th, at the Ascension St. John COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in the Mary K. Chapman Health Plaza lobby, 1819 E. 19th Street, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It will eventually travel to all Ascension’s ministries in 19 states and the District of Columbia, serving as a reminder of how we are all united in the love of God and neighbor.