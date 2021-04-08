Posted: Apr 08, 2021 10:44 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2021 10:46 AM

Garrett Giles

The next Women in Business event hosted by the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce at the Hillcrest Country Club will take a look at women’s history in Washington County.

Kay Little with Little History Adventures will took you through Washington County’s past and see what the area’s women were up to over the past 100-plus years. She will teach you what good and bad characteristics you can embrace from these women in our area’s history.

The event will take place on Wednesday, April 14th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The cost to attend is $25, which includes lunch. Registration information can be found here.

The Chamber is undertaking precautions to address concerns related to coronavirus. Capacity for the event is limited, tables of four are available on request and hand sanitizer will be placed at each table.

The event was originally scheduled to take place in February 2021, but was postponed due to this year's widespread winter storm in Oklahoma.