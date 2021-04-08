Posted: Apr 08, 2021 6:41 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2021 8:48 AM

Tom Davis

Recognizing heroes in our own community is what the Bartlesville Masonic Lodge is doing.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dace Tom with the Bartlesville Masonic Lodge said they are always looking for that special person who is making a difference in the lives of others.

If you know someone who has gone out of their way to make life easier during the last year with random acts of kindness nominate them the be named Bartlesville Masonic Hero of the Month.

The first three winners of the Bartlesville Masonic Hero of the Month have been awarded:

Ramona Mayor Cyle Miller for his selfless efforts for his community during the pandemic.

Jon Beckloff for his fantastic work with Bartlesville Child Nutrition.

Lorront Carney for going above and beyond to protect Bartlesville’s most vulnerable people during the ice storm in 2021 by opening The West Side Community Center to shelter them.