Posted: Apr 07, 2021 3:26 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2021 3:26 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation ranch continues to grow and recent COVID-19 funds is allowing it to grow faster. As of now, there are more than 2,000 head of cattle and 100 head of bison. There is also 42 miles of fencing lining the ranch.

The Osage Nation recently opened a meat processing facility. Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear says this is the best of its kind for a tribe across the country. He adds that they have used the ranch for production, but he details how important it was to get that plant open.

Directly across from the meat processing plant, there are some brand new, state of the art green houses. The commercial arm of the project is currently being developed and should be ready in the coming weeks.