Posted: Apr 07, 2021 11:58 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2021 11:58 AM

Ty Loftis

After six hours of negotiation, the Ramona Police Department was able to get a suspect with a felony warrant to come down from a tree on Tuesday evening.

Ramona Police say the suspect climbed into the tree around 4 p.m. to avoid arrest and wouldn’t come down. The suspect has a felony warrant out of Okmulgee County for Assault and Battery on a Medical Technician.

A Washington County negotiator worked in tandem with the Ramona Fire Department and Police Officers to get the suspect out of the tree.