Posted: Apr 07, 2021 10:07 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2021 10:07 AM

Garrett Giles

Citizens of Washington County will hold a benefit spaghetti dinner on Sunday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Westside Community Center located at 501 S. Bucy Avenue in Bartlesville.

The dinner is being put on to help the family of fallen Washington County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Kyle Davis, who died in the line of duty nearly two weeks ago.

In a statement, WCSO Sheriff Scott Owen said:

“This [dinner] is yet another example of how caring and supportive our County’s citizens are towards one another. Thank you to all who have come together and helped support the WCSO, and more importantly, the Davis family.”

The cost for dinner is $10 per plate. A salad and beverage will be included. Entertainment includes singing and guest speakers.

The benefit is being put on by Felicity Covington. She is also establishing a GoFundMe account for people who aren’t able to attend.

Cpl. Davis lost his life in the line of duty on Thursday, March 25th, while working at the Washington County Detention Center. He leaves behind a wife and two young children. All proceeds from the event go directly to the Davis family.