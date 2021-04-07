Posted: Apr 07, 2021 9:48 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2021 9:55 AM

Garrett Giles

Agape Mission of Bartlesville announced on Wednesday that it has opened its dining room.

The dining room is open for those that are in need of a nutritious meal from 11:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Due to the cost of containers, to go meals are only for those approved that are medically necessary.

The staff thanks the Bartlesville community for getting Apage Mission through a very difficult 2020, and that they look forward to serving those in need with dignity and love.