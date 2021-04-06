Posted: Apr 06, 2021 8:49 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2021 9:04 PM

Garrett Giles

Janet Dickey and Cody Hatheway were elected to serve on the Copan Board of Trustees on Election Day on Tuesday.

Dickey received 62 votes (60.78-percent of the vote) to defeat Donna Stephens, who received 40 votes (39.22-percent), for the Office Two seat.

Hatheway received 80 votes (79.21-percent) to beat Kay Ko Holmes, who received 21 votes (20.79-percent), for the Office Four seat.