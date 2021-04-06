Posted: Apr 06, 2021 7:57 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2021 8:42 PM

Garrett Giles / Ty Loftis

Voters in Bartlesville approved to extend the 1/4 cent economic development sales tax on Tuesday.

Bartlesville Development Authority (BDA) Chairwoman Diana Adams said they're thankful for the community's support and look forward to the next five years. She wanted to ensure the community that the BDA will work diligently to continue to find ways to encourage business development and jobs, and to support retail and tourism.

Adams said Bartlesville is a vibrant community with a great future ahead. She said there are wonderful opportunities out there in the very near future that they look forward to going out and embracing. She said they look forward to the good things to come.

To Adams, the BDA wants to enhance our community and make it a place where people choose to live, work, shop, dine and enjoy recreation. Adams thanks BDA Trustee Chris Batchelder for chairing the campaign. She also thanked BDA President and CEO David Wood for his talented leadership and his resourcefulness in finding opportunities for Bartlesville.

Lastly, Adams thanked the entire BDA Board of Trustees for always being thoughtful, engaged and sincere. She said they have a great team working to maximize their opportunities for the betterment of Bartlesville. She said they appreciate the communities trust and they will diligent stewards of that trust going forward.

The 1/4 cent economic development sales tax extension passed with 1,255 votes (78.14-percent of the vote). 351 voters (21.86-percent) voted against the proposition. 1,076 voters said "Yes," to the measure on Election Day while 305 voters said "No." 102 voters voted by absentee mail with 76 of those voters saying "Yes." 123 people voted early and 103 of those voters said "Yes," as well.

BDA Trustee Chris Batchelder thanked the Bartlesville community for supporting the 1/4 cent sales tax extension. Batchelder said the community showed big support of economic development in Bartlesville and an appreciation for what has happened in the community on that front in the last five years.

Batchelder has said time and time again that Bartlesville's best days are ahead. He said he is really excited for where this 1/4 cent sales tax renewal will take our community in the future.

A big shout out went out to BDA Chairwoman Adams and BDA President Wood. Batchelder said Adams has done an unbelievable job and is the leader they've needed at this time. He said it has been an honor to serve as a trustee under the leadership of Adams and Wood.

Batchelder said Wood has done a phenomenal job of positioning Bartlesville as a destination of choice for people when they're deciding where to live. He said Wood has done an excellent job of expanding Bartlesville's retail, expanding the City's business opportunities, and leading the BDA and the Board in the direction that our community needs it to go.

The 78-percent approval rate of the 1/4 cent sales tax extension shows Batchelder that the community has an overwhelming support of what is being done to grow Bartlesville. Batchelder said part of the renewal will fund Visit Bartlesville and the Destination Marketing Organization that Maria Gus runs. He said that carries a vital role that has played in the success of our community not only from a tax stand point but from an exposure standpoint as well. Whether it has been working with the film industry or Gus' efforts to market the community as a tourist destination, Batchelder said it has been unbelievable.

Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland released the following statement on the results of the April 6 1/4-cent Economic Development Sales Tax extension:

“Since its inception in 1986, the 1/4-cent sales tax dedicated to economic development has proved invaluable in efforts to attract and retain a broad spectrum of businesses employing many of our friends and neighbors. We deeply appreciate the positive results of this election asking voters to approve renewal of the successful 1/4-cent Economic Development Sales Tax for another five years. From our past successes, we can now springboard our efforts to continue development of primary jobs and enhanced retail offerings. Thank you, Bartlesville, for your vision and support of this important tool for our ongoing future success.”

The 1/4 cent economic development sales tax has seen the redevelopment of the former Kmart site, which is now the Shoppes at Turkey Creek, the development of Silver Lake Village, the move of Atwoods for the development of Chick-fil-a in the Eastland Shopping Center, the 100,000 square foot expansion of ABB and much more.