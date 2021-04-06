Posted: Apr 06, 2021 7:29 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2021 7:29 PM

Garrett Giles

Two seats on the Copan Public Schools Board of Education were up for grabs on Election Day on Tuesday.

Cody Smith narrowly beat out Shane Cameron for the Office One seat on the Board as he mustered up 75 votes (54.35-percent). Cameron received 63 votes (45.65-percent).

Tony Holland received 98 votes (72.06-percent) and won the unexpired term for the Office Five seat on the Copan School Board. Holland beat Melissa Watson, who received 38 votes (27.94-percent).