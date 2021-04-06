Posted: Apr 06, 2021 2:27 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2021 2:27 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on a warrant for her role in an alleged assault incident that took place in January. Dalilah Barham appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a felony charge of domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police officers were dispatched to a residence on the 1600 block of Hickory Avenue in Bartlesville on January 30. The call was in reference to a family disturbance.

A female victim claim that Barham struck her with a crutch. The victim had redness on her foot and was beginning to bruise based off the alleged contact.

A witness claims Barham and the defendant were arguing over who owned a pair of pants. The witness said she saw Barham pick up a metal crutch and strike the victim in the foot. While the witness was talking to police Barham began yelling and claiming that the witness was lying.

Bond for Barham was set at $20,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. She is slated to return to court on April 16.