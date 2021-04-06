Posted: Apr 06, 2021 12:56 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2021 12:57 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Works Authority (DPWA) discussed a proposal from Tilson Technology Management to deploy eight new poles with small wireless facilities that would boost the signal for U.S. Cellular.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said 40-foot poles would be placed in eight different locations throughout the community. He said the locations include:

Two along E. Durham Avenue, including one at S. Osage Ave.

N. Cherokee Avenue

E. 2nd Street

N. Ross Avenue

N. Osage Avenue

West 1400 Road

U.S. Highway 75

Trease said the group is also saying that they would pay the City of Dewey rent for each pole. He said they would have to work out what their cost for each pole would be and how it would be billed.

There was some concerns that Trease had with the language of the draft contract. Trease said the company wanted the City of Dewey to bill out annually per pole. He said he doesn't feel that that should be their responsibility because the group that's looking to install the poles knows how many poles will be installed and how much they'll cost.

Language regarding the rent per pole is something that the DPWA agreed that they wanted to revise in the contract. Trease said tentative language showed that the company wanted to pay $20 per pole.

There is also language in the contract that would allow generators to be put into place to boost signal at each pole in the event of a natural disaster.

No action was taken on the item. Only discussion was held. This item may be revisited in a future meeting. Trease said there was strong interest shown by the company to put these poles in place in Dewey.

To view designs for the poles, click here.