Posted: Apr 06, 2021 11:51 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2021 11:51 AM

Ty Loftis

Tulsa Police are responding to a bomb threat at Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe's office in Tulsa.

The Tulsa Bomb Squad reports that there was a series of threatening e-mails sent to Inhofe's office in Washington DC that made reference to explosives being at his Tulsa Office at the Davis Tower near 21st and Utica. The bomb squad is investigating and the building has been evacuated. Federal agencies have also been notified of the situation.

This is an ongoing investigation.