Posted: Apr 06, 2021 10:25 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2021 11:02 AM

Garrett Giles

Two office seats for the Copan Public Schools Board of Education are up for grabs on Tuesday.

Cody Smith and Shane Cameron are in the running for the Office One seat on the Copan Board of Education. Melissa Watson and Tony Holland are running for the unexpired term for the Office Five Seat on the Board.

Polls are open from now until 7:00 p.m. A sample ballot can be found here.