Posted: Apr 06, 2021 10:19 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2021 10:19 AM

Ty Loftis

Beginning on Friday, the Osage Nation Health Department will begin vaccinating anyone ages 16 and older for the COVID-19 vaccine. These inoculations are by appointment only and to schedule your appointment, call 918-287-0076.

Vaccines are now being given on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays only from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you are under the age of 18, you must have consent from a parent or guardian to be vaccinated.

To get the vaccine, show up at the health center with a photo ID. An established health chart with the Osage Nation Health Department isn’t required. For further questions, call 918-287-0076.