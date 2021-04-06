Posted: Apr 06, 2021 10:19 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2021 10:19 AM

Garrett Giles

Citizens in the Town of Copan and the Town of Ochelata are heading to the polls for their specific General Municipal Elections.

In the Town of Copan, Donna Stephens and Janet Dickey are running for the Office Two Trustee seat, and Cody Hatheway and Kay Ko Holmes are running for the Office Four Trustee seat.

Diana Dunlap and Michele Rader are running for the position of town clerk in Ochelata’s Municipal Election.

Polls are open from now until 7:00 p.m. Sample ballots for these elections can be found below:

Town of Copan Election

Town of Ochelata Election