Garrett Giles

Voters in the Bartlesville area will decide whether to keep progress moving forward by extending the 1/4 cent sales tax for economic development.

The 1/4 cent sales tax extension has led to the development of Silver Lake Village, Chick-fil-a, the Shoppes at Turkey Creek at the former Kmart site, the construction of the Walmart Distribution Center and the 100,000 square foot expansion for ABB to name a few examples.

Polls will be open from now until 7:00 p.m. To view the ballot for this election, click here.