Bartlesville
Posted: Apr 06, 2021 5:53 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2021 5:54 AM
2021 Cooking Extravaganza April 20th
Staff Reports
The 2021 Cooking Extravaganza is coming up in two weeks in Bartlesville.
Organizer Tina Romine says there will be three area chefs putting on a demonstration of how to cook some of their recipes.
The event will take place at at the Bartlesville Community Center on April 20th with the doors opening up at 3:00pm to accommodate social distancing. Romine says there are three different ways to get tickets. The stage show will begin at 6:30pm. All tickets include a cookbook and gift bag with gadgets and coupons. Masks are encouraged.
