The 2021 Cooking Extravaganza is coming up in two weeks in Bartlesville.

Organizer Tina Romine says there will be three area chefs putting on a demonstration of how to cook some of their recipes.

The event will take place at at the Bartlesville Community Center on April 20th with the doors opening up at 3:00pm to accommodate social distancing. Romine says there are three different ways to get tickets. The stage show will begin at 6:30pm. All tickets include a cookbook and gift bag with gadgets and coupons. Masks are encouraged.