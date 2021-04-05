Posted: Apr 05, 2021 2:37 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2021 4:09 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man is accused of falsifying several different vehicle sales while working at a local dealership. William Turner appeared out of custody at the Washington County Courthouse facing multiple counts of identity theft, vehicle theft, fraudulently securing credit and embezzlement.

According to an affidavit, Turner was a part several fraudulent sales while working at a car dealership on the 3800 block of Adams Road. The defendant allegedly listed vehicles for sale on social media. Turner then used stolen identities to purchase and finance the vehicles.

An investigation revealed 23 different fraudulent vehicles were sold. The sum of the vehicles in question was over $1 million. The defendant embezzled over $40,000 in commission due to the alleged falsified sales.

Police says they were able to recover most of the vehicles. Officers learned of the fraud after a victim received notice of purchase from a creditor when he had not even been to Bartlesville to purchase a vehicle. Turner was released after posting a $75,000 bond.