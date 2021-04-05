Posted: Apr 05, 2021 1:54 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2021 1:54 PM

Ty Loftis

This is the second of a four year grant for the nutrition program for Osage County, which totals just over 500,000 dollars. The Board of Osage County Commissioners approved the 2022 grant application and Nutrition Director Kyme Vincent said finances are looking pretty good right now.

Vincent went on to discuss how much she has spent over the last two fiscal years. She added that things can always fluctuate, though.

District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney did point out that they could take those funds away from Vincent at any time, thus letting Vincent know that if she needed help that the Board was always available to assist in any way necessary.