Posted: Apr 05, 2021 1:18 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2021 1:18 PM

Ty Loftis

A year ago, the Board of Osage County Commissioners approved the free fair board to have a carnival at the Osage County Free Fair, which was supposed to take place last September. That never happened due to COVID-19 concerns.

In hopes that they are able to put it on this year, the commissioners considered taking actions on approving the carnival for this year at Monday’s Board meeting. District One Commissioner Randall Jones details the process of how they have gotten to this point.

Jones went on to say that legal counsel does want to review a few things before making it official, but they also want to lock the contract in as soon as possible.

The Osage County Free Fair is set to take place during the third weekend in September. The commissioners approved the agenda item, pending legal approval.