Posted: Apr 05, 2021 12:34 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2021 12:34 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners elected to take no action regarding policies and procedures for those entering the courthouse and other county-owned properties. Commissioners Assistant Kandy Jump did however inform the commissioners that Judge Stuart Tate will resume jury trials in June, which will have an impact on how the commissioners conduct business.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones expressed some concern because the fairgrounds will be hosting some major events throughout that time frame, but he said they will make it work.

Public admittance to the courthouse and other county-owned properties remained limited.