Posted: Apr 05, 2021 11:21 AMUpdated: Apr 05, 2021 11:44 AM

Garrett Giles

The U.S. National Weather Service in Tulsa announced on Monday that south winds will be on the rise with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour to be expected in parts of northeast Oklahoma.

Gusty conditions will increase fire weather concerns, especially along and west of Highway 75. Outdoor burning is not advised.

The grassland fire spread rate in Bartlesville is 202 feet per minute. The spread rate in Tulsa is 189 feet per minute.