Posted: Apr 02, 2021 2:29 PMUpdated: Apr 02, 2021 2:29 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council could possibly approve a $151,470 incentive for a Jimmy’s Egg and Bricktown Brewery per a modification request from the developer. Bartlesville Development Authority President David Wood will present that item at Monday night’s meeting.

City manager Mike Bailey will present an item about a possible vaccine incentive for city employees. That item could be approved in the of a budget resolution appropriating excess revenues. Bartlesville fire chief John Banks will present the Bartlesville Fire Department’s 2020 end of the year report.

Monday’s meeting will convene at 7 p.m. from Bartlesville City Hall at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue.