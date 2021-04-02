Posted: Apr 02, 2021 10:09 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2021 10:10 AM

Garrett Giles

Light It Up Blue – Bartlesville Run for Autism for Paths to Independence will take place on Saturday, April 17th.

The race will be happening in-person. This year's race will feature an open start between 8:00 and 9:00 a.m. for the in-person race. The Fun Run will be in person starting at 8:45 a.m. Participants can also participate virtually. A map of the certified course can be viewed below.

You can register here.