Posted: Apr 02, 2021 9:55 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2021 9:59 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners may approve an interlocal agreement for transfer of funds with the Washington County Public Facilities Authority when they meet on Monday morning.

The Commissioners may approve a purchase agreement between Cabela's, LLC, as well. The item will be presented by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

An order relating to the sale of County property acquired at resale may also get a stamp of approval. Lastly, the Washington County Commissioners may approve a letter of understanding from Turner & Associates, PLC, for services provided for the year ended June 30th, 2021.

The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.