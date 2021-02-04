News
Government
Posted: Apr 02, 2021 9:42 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2021 9:42 AM
Capitol Call Powered by Phillips 66 4-2-21
Tom Davis
Senator Julie Daniels and Representatives Judd Strom and Wendi Stearman appeared Friday on CAPITOL CALL Powered by Phillips 66.
Governor Kevin Stitt was in our studio on Thursday touting an education bill he had signed that will have school funding more closely follow students. Stitt on Wednesday also signed a bill to expand transfers between public schools after the Oklahoma Legislature gave final approval to both major education reforms earlier in the day.
We teed up the education bills with our panel first.
Representative Stearman and Senator Daniels voted for both bills with Representative Strom voting no. Strom said his vote was predicated on the fact that voting "no" changes nothing, but that voting "yes" would change everything. Strom said that with all the COVID-19 chaos, that this bill could have waited.
Senator Daniels pointed out the bill involving dollars following the students also loosens the cap on how much schools can actually carry over or save from year to year.
Representative Stearman gave us an update on a bill she sponsored and co-authored, HB 2335 that would using prevent any government entity from mandating vaccines for citizens. It also protects citizens from discrimination based on their vaccine status.
Senator Daniels said the bill has made it to the Senate and that the senators are working on that very same bill.
« Back to News