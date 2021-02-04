Posted: Apr 02, 2021 9:42 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2021 9:42 AM

Tom Davis

Senator Julie Daniels and Representatives Judd Strom and Wendi Stearman appeared Friday on CAPITOL CALL Powered by Phillips 66.

Governor Kevin Stitt was in our studio on Thursday touting an education bill he had signed that will have school funding more closely follow students. Stitt on Wednesday also signed a bill to expand transfers between public schools after the Oklahoma Legislature gave final approval to both major education reforms earlier in the day.

We teed up the education bills with our panel first.

Senator Daniels said the bill has made it to the Senate and that the senators are working on that very same bill.