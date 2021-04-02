Posted: Apr 02, 2021 9:34 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2021 9:34 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Works Authority (DPWA) may approve an amendment to the City of Dewey’s water rates when they meet on Monday evening.

If the water rate increase is approved, an emergency clause would be requested to put the action into effect immediately. This is an item that was discussed by the DPWA in March.

From there, the DPWA will discuss a proposal to deploy new poles with small wireless facilities.

The DPWA will convene after the Dewey City Council meeting, which is set to take place at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall, located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue.