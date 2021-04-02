The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting soon to consider and possibly approve a resolution determining the maturities of, and setting a date, time and place for the sale of the $1.2 million General Obligation Bonds of the School District.

The meeting will take place on Monday, April 5th, at 5:45 p.m. in the DPS Administration Building at 1 Bulldogger Road. The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education will meet in the McCrary Conference Room.

The Board’s regular school board meeting will follow at 6:00 p.m.