Posted: Apr 02, 2021 9:25 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2021 9:25 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council will hold two public hearings starting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday regarding a variance request and a rezoning request.

The Council’s regular will take place at 7:00 p.m. The Council may approve the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Budget. They may also approve an ordinance revision regarding junked and abandoned vehicles.

The Dewey City Council will meet at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue.