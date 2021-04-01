Posted: Apr 01, 2021 7:52 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2021 7:55 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team along with a member of the Bartlesville Police Department and the Tulsa Police Department motor squad will escort Corporal Kyle Davis from the Stumpff Funeral Home to the Copan High School Gym on Friday at noon.

Services will be at 2:00 p.m. with interment immediately following at the Dewey Cemetery. The WCSO and Davis family wishes to thank everyone who has come out to support the office and the Davis family.

Sheriff Scott Owen said cards, flowers, phones, and prayers have been overflowing and welcomed during this time of grief. He said they're proud to serve the best county in the State of Oklahoma.

Sheriff Owen and the WCSO also extended a special thank you to Governor Kevin Stitt and his staff for making a stop by their offices on Thursday. Gov. Stitt met with the staff and toured the facility. Sheriff Owen said Gov. Stitt was "gracious and heartfelt during a tough week."

Copan High School released the following information for Friday's funeral :

PARKING -

All parking on school campus will be for law enforcement, first responders, honor guard, and the family other than the circle drive in front of the elementary. Friends and all other guests will need to park at the rodeo grounds, the old weight room lot, the Methodist Church, Baptist Church, New Life Wesleyan Church, and Steve Johnson's pasture. CPS has been told that they will not be allowing parking beside the road. Five different shuttles will provide rides from all locations.

FUNERAL SERVICE -

The seats on the floor will be for the family, Sheriff's Office, and Honor Guard. After that, the seats will be filled with friends and guests. When seats have been filled in the main gym, there will be overflow guests sent to the Toby Moreland Student Center where the service will be live streamed. When the student center is filled, people will be sent to the cafeteria for more live streaming.

CEMETERY PARKING -

Parking for the cemetery will across the road and on the other side of Highway 75.

Photo courtesy: WCSO